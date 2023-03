Santa Clara Pueblo itself, just a mile southwest of Española along Hwy 30, springs to life in summer for the Harvest and Blue Corn Dances on Santa Clara Feast Day (August 12) and St Anthony's Feast Day (June 13). During the rest of the year, various galleries and private homes sell intricately patterned black pottery, but the main reason visitors come here is to see the nearby Puyé Cliff Dwellings.