Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo, 5 miles north of Española, was visited in 1598 by Juan de Oñate, who named it San Juan and briefly designated it as the first capital of New Mexico. When it reverted to its original Tewa name in 2005, statues of Popé, who was born here and became the prime instigator of the 1680 Pueblo Revolt, were erected both here in the pueblo plaza and in Statuary Hall in the US Congress in Washington DC.

Public events include the Basket Dance (January), Deer Dance (January or February), Corn Dance (June 13), San Juan Feast Day (June 23–24) and a series of Catholic and traditional dances and ceremonies (December 24–26).

The Native Arts Gallery stocks a small selection of traditional crafts.

Do not speed through here.