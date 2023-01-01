Although the history of Pojoaque Pueblo predates the Spaniards, a smallpox epidemic in the late 19th century killed most of its inhabitants, and forced the rest to evacuate. No old buildings remain. The few survivors intermarried with other pueblo people and Hispanics, and a handful returned to the pueblo in 1932, working to rebuild its traditions, crafts and culture. Their descendants now number about 300 – most of those who live on the pueblo's land are not Native American.

The annual Virgin de Guadalupe Procession and Feast Day on December 11 and 12 is celebrated with ceremonial dancing.