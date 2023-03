Nine miles north of Santa Fe along Hwy 84/285 is Tesuque Pueblo, whose members played an important role in the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, and later suffered as a result. Today, the reservation encompasses more than 17,000 acres of spectacular landscape, including sections of the Santa Fe National Forest. The San Diego Feast Day (November 12) features dancing, but as a general rule the pueblo itself does not encourage visitors.