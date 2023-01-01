Nambé Falls & Lake Recreation Area

Two lovely 20-minute hikes, each ½ mile one-way, start from the Ramada Area 5 miles off Hwy 50 and lead to the biggest attraction on Nambé lands, Nambé Falls. The steep upper hike has a photogenic overlook of the falls, while the easier, lower hike along the river takes in ancient petroglyphs and ends at a small beach. Expect to get wet. You can rent kayaks at the nearby lake ($30 per hour). Fees are cash only.

The nearby Lake Nambé, created by the federal damming of the Rio Nambé in 1974, has re-opened to visitors; it had been closed because its fish were killed by contaminated run-off following a 2011 forest fire.