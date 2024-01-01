Sure to be a hit with younger kids, who will get a kick out of spotting live scorpions, tarantulas and other creepy-crawlies (some of which you can touch). Some 4,700 mounted insects, 150 live insects, and a gift shop round out the collection. The location is somewhat odd – note that it is inside the mall.
Harrell House Bug Museum
Santa Fe
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.69 MILES
If you've been hankering for a trip to another dimension but have yet to find a portal, the House of Eternal Return by Meow Wolf could be the place for…
0.59 MILES
With 10 beautifully lit galleries in a rambling 20th-century adobe, this museum boasts the world's largest collection of O'Keeffe’s work. She’s best known…
20.45 MILES
Often called the Lourdes of America, the chapel was built in 1816, over a spot of earth said to have miraculous healing properties. The faithful come to…
Palace of the Governors & New Mexico History Museum
0.74 MILES
The oldest public building in the US, this low-slung adobe complex began as home to New Mexico’s first Spanish governor in 1610. It was occupied by Pueblo…
Museum of International Folk Art
2.4 MILES
Santa Fe’s most unusual and exhilarating museum centers on the world's largest collection of folk art. Its huge main gallery displays whimsical and mind…
18.96 MILES
Bandelier's 1.2-mile Main Loop Trail in Frijoles Canyon offers an excellent introduction to the main ruins and history of the park. The trail first passes…
0.77 MILES
For more than 400 years, the Plaza has stood at the heart of Santa Fe. Originally it marked the far northern end of the Camino Real from Mexico; later, it…
Museum of Indian Arts & Culture
2.39 MILES
This top-quality museum sets out to trace the origins and history of the various Native American peoples of the entire Southwest, and explain and…
Nearby Santa Fe attractions
0.52 MILES
The oldest shrine in the US to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of Mexico, this adobe church was constructed between 1776 and 1796, though there have…
0.59 MILES
With 10 beautifully lit galleries in a rambling 20th-century adobe, this museum boasts the world's largest collection of O'Keeffe’s work. She’s best known…
3. El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe
0.71 MILES
This Hispanic cultural center hosts art exhibitions, theater performances, classes, lectures and, most interestingly, a winter market (www…
0.72 MILES
Built in 1917 and a prime early example of Santa Fe’s Pueblo Revival architecture, the New Mexico Museum of Art has spent a century collecting and…
5. Palace of the Governors & New Mexico History Museum
0.74 MILES
The oldest public building in the US, this low-slung adobe complex began as home to New Mexico’s first Spanish governor in 1610. It was occupied by Pueblo…
0.77 MILES
For more than 400 years, the Plaza has stood at the heart of Santa Fe. Originally it marked the far northern end of the Camino Real from Mexico; later, it…
0.78 MILES
Looming over the Railyard District, the enormous and ever-expanding SITE Santa Fe is a nonprofit art gallery dedicated to presenting world-class…
8. Museum of Contemporary Native Arts
0.86 MILES
Primarily showing work by the students and faculty of the esteemed Institute of American Indian Arts, this museum also has the finest contemporary…