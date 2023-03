The oldest shrine in the US to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of Mexico, this adobe church was constructed between 1776 and 1796, though there have been several additions and renovations since then. The Spanish baroque retablo (altar painting) inside was painted in Mexico in 1783, then taken apart and transported up the Camino Real on mule back. Other cultural treasures here include a fine collection of santos (wood-carved portraits of saints).