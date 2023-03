New Mexico’s State Capitol, informally known as the Roundhouse, was laid out in the shape of the state symbol – also the emblem of Zia Pueblo – in 1966. Home to the state legislature, which sits for 60 days in even-numbered years and just 30 in odd years, it holds one of the finest (free) art collections in New Mexico. Visitors must check-in with the information desk first. Pick up or download the free self-guided tour pamphlet.