Erected from 1610 onwards, by and for the Tlaxcalan Indians who arrived from Mexico with Santa Fe’s first Spanish colonists, this is considered to be the oldest church in the US. Much of the original building was destroyed during the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, so it was rebuilt with new walls in 1710. Holes in front of the altar reveal the foundations of an ancient pueblo beneath, while the high viga beams and devotional artwork inside are well worth a peek.