Billing itself as the oldest house in the United States, this two-room adobe building is said to date – in a much altered form – from c 1646. While several pueblos in the Southwest are certainly much older than the Casa Vieja, it's worth a peek to get a glimpse of the living conditions of its early Mexican inhabitants.
3.87 MILES
If you've been hankering for a trip to another dimension but have yet to find a portal, the House of Eternal Return by Meow Wolf could be the place for…
0.42 MILES
With 10 beautifully lit galleries in a rambling 20th-century adobe, this museum boasts the world's largest collection of O'Keeffe’s work. She’s best known…
21.06 MILES
Often called the Lourdes of America, the chapel was built in 1816, over a spot of earth said to have miraculous healing properties. The faithful come to…
Palace of the Governors & New Mexico History Museum
0.3 MILES
The oldest public building in the US, this low-slung adobe complex began as home to New Mexico’s first Spanish governor in 1610. It was occupied by Pueblo…
Museum of International Folk Art
1.49 MILES
Santa Fe’s most unusual and exhilarating museum centers on the world's largest collection of folk art. Its huge main gallery displays whimsical and mind…
19.86 MILES
Bandelier's 1.2-mile Main Loop Trail in Frijoles Canyon offers an excellent introduction to the main ruins and history of the park. The trail first passes…
0.26 MILES
For more than 400 years, the Plaza has stood at the heart of Santa Fe. Originally it marked the far northern end of the Camino Real from Mexico; later, it…
Museum of Indian Arts & Culture
1.47 MILES
This top-quality museum sets out to trace the origins and history of the various Native American peoples of the entire Southwest, and explain and…
