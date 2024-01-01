As you drive through Embudo, your eye will inevitably be caught by the array of ancient gas pumps and Route 66 paraphernalia outside Classical Gas. What’s inside is even better: a dazzling array of historic neon signs, put together as a true labor of love by retiree Johnnie Meier. If he's not there, just give him a call, he lives on-site but sometimes runs errands.
