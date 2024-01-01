Classical Gas

Santa Fe Region

As you drive through Embudo, your eye will inevitably be caught by the array of ancient gas pumps and Route 66 paraphernalia outside Classical Gas. What’s inside is even better: a dazzling array of historic neon signs, put together as a true labor of love by retiree Johnnie Meier. If he's not there, just give him a call, he lives on-site but sometimes runs errands.

