Begun in 1760 and constantly defended against Apache raids, the Church of San José de Gracia in tiny Las Trampas is considered one of the finest surviving 18th-century churches in the USA. Original paintings and carvings remain in excellent condition, and self-­flagellation bloodstains from the Los Hermanos Penitentes (a 19th-century secretive religious order with a strong following in the northern mountains of New Mexico) are still visible.