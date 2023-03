Just off Hwy 68 in Ranchos de Taos, 4 miles south of Taos Plaza, this iconic church was completed in 1815. Famed for the rounded curves and stark angles of its sturdy adobe walls, it was repeatedly memorialized by Georgia O'Keeffe in paint, and Ansel Adams with his camera. On weekends, Mass is celebrated at 5pm on Saturday and 8am (in Spanish) and 10am Sunday.