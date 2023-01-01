Tucked inconspicuously below the High Road, just west of the junction of Hwy 76 and Hwy 75, Picuris Pueblo was once among the largest and most powerful pueblos in New Mexico. The Picuris built adobe constructions at least seven stories tall and boasted a population approaching 3000. After the Pueblo Revolt and Reconquista, when many retreated to Kansas rather than face De Vargas' wrath, only 500 returned. Stop by the visitor office or administration office for a self-guided tour brochure ($5).