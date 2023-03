A short walk east of the Plaza, the little-changed former home of Kit Carson (1809–68) – perhaps the Southwest's most famous mountain man, guide, trapper, soldier and scout – is now a monument to his memory. Only five of its 12 rooms, built in 1825 with 30in adobe walls, are open to visitors. Furnished as Carson might have known them, they hold artifacts including his shotgun, desk, masonic apron and saber.

It's worth your time to watch the video, especially if you're hazy on Carson's history.