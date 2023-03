The site of a 15th-century 700-room pueblo, Poshuouinge (Village above the Muddy River) today is little more than prairie dog burrows and earthen mounds indicating the dual-plaza footprint. Nevertheless, amateur archaeologists may enjoy following the half-mile trail up to the overlook for a lofty view of the ruins. The Forest Service parking lot is 2.4 miles east of Abiquiú, near Family Dollar.