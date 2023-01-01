Monastery of Christ in the Desert

Day visitors are welcome at this ecosustainable Benedictine monastery, set in a secluded geological wonderland, for a unique spiritual-architectural experience. So long as road conditions comply (check the website), simply follow Forest Service Rd 151, a dirt road that leaves Hwy 84 just north of Ghost Ranch, for 13 beautiful miles. Be sure to step into the church for a gobsmacking view of the cliffs flanking the building. There is no cell phone reception at the monastery.

If you want to get away from it all for an extended time, you can also stay at the monastery (two-night minimum). Rates for the simple rooms, most of which are single and share bathrooms, include vegetarian meals served without conversation, plus contemplative trails and peace and quiet. Requested – not required – chores include minding the gift shop or tending the garden. Rates are by suggested donation, which ranges from $70 to $155 depending on the room type.

The monks also own their own brewery (Abbey Brewing – closed to the public), which produces Belgian-style Monk's Ales. You can find them at some grocery stores in New Mexico, notably Whole Foods.