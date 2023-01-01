From 1934 onwards, before she made her home in Abiquiú, Georgia O'Keeffe lived and worked for extended periods on a dude ranch amid the colorful bluffs 15 miles northwest. Now a retreat center run by the Presbyterian Church, Ghost Ranch welcomes visitors and overnight guests. Most visitors come here for the hiking trails, the most famous of which is the 3-mile round-trip climb to Chimney Rock. Pick up a trail guide at the welcome center.

This distinctive landmark is visible from the highway, but the steep hike up to reach it, which takes around 40 minutes each way, is truly superb. Stupendous views unfold the higher you climb, while Chimney Rock itself, an enormous pillar breaking off from the mesa-top, is breathtaking.

Other activities at Ghost Ranch include guided tours covering themes such as Georgia O’Keeffe or the various movies (such as City Slickers) that have been filmed here, as well as horseback riding for riders of all levels ($95). Two small and unremarkable exhibits on local anthropology and paleontology are on display at the ranch museum. Review the website before visiting so you can maximize your time once you arrive.