Opening its doors in 2018, this glossy ambassador for Georgia O'Keeffe ties it all together for road-tripping fans trying to navigate the O'Keeffe sites beyond Santa Fe. Come here to watch a short movie about her Abiquiú home and studio, check-in for tours, gather information about O'Keeffe and the Rio Chama Valley and wander the gift shop.

The welcome center is beside the Abiquiú Inn complex.