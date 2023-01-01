Tsankawi Ruins

On the way to the main canyon you'll pass these little-visited ruins, located near the intersection of Hwy 502 and Hwy 4. If you're out for a full day and have the time, definitely stop here. A 1.5-mile loop trail follows an ancient footpath, up ladders to the mesa top to visit the ruins of a 15th-century pueblo, before winding down the cliff face on the opposite side, passing cave dwellings and petroglyphs.

Unexcavated and undeveloped, the trail feels much more wild than the main canyon, and the landscapes are simply spectacular. There are no roadside signs for the trailhead. As soon as you turn onto Hwy 4, keep your eyes peeled for a gravel parking lot on the left-hand side – it's less than a quarter-mile from the intersection. You can also find directions and a map on the park website.