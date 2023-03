Georgia O'Keeffe died in 1986, at age 98. The Spanish Colonial adobe house she restored is open for guided visits, run by the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe. Standard tours last one hour, while ‘Behind the Scenes’ tours ($65, June to mid-September) are significantly longer. All tend to be booked months in advance, so plan way ahead. Tours meet at the Georgia O'Keeffe Welcome Center in Abiquiú.