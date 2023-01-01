Coronado Historic Site

This site preserves the ruins of Kuaua Pueblo, which was at its most active from the 14th to the 16th centuries. The stars of the show are 14 500-year-old murals, which originally adorned the walls of a square kiva. Though the depictions of kachinas (spirit messengers), animals and lightning bolts are incomplete, the murals offer an extremely rare glimpse into Ancestral Puebloan life. Additional replicas were created in a kiva on site (open by tour only; 10am to 4:30pm).

There's also a campground with shade shelters and showers.