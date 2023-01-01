Formerly known as the Albuquerque Museum of Art & History, this showpiece museum shouldn't be missed. With an engaging Albuquerque history gallery that's imaginative, interactive and easy to digest and a permanent New Mexico art collection that extends to 20th-century masterpieces from Taos, it's a great place to explore as part of any visit to Old Town. There’s free admission on Sunday mornings, and free guided walking tours of Old Town on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 11am (April through November).

While here, grab a bite at the Slate at the Museum.