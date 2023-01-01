The twin highlights in this peaceful park are the two large conservatories of Mediterranean and desert plants. You'll also find formal Japanese gardens, a 1930s mock farm with orchards, an elaborate model-train layout, and a butterfly pavilion. It's a pleasant place to wander. Kids dig the fantasy playground and the BUGarium, where the creepy-crawlies are fascinating – but be prepared for high-pitched shrieking from excited kiddos. Special events take place throughout the year. Tickets include admission to the aquarium.