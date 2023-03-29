Albuquerque

happy and joyful smiling mountain biking man descending desert mountain terrain in the cool blue hues of dusk. wide angle horizontal composition. sandia mountains. albuquerque, new mexico.

Getty Images

Overview

A bustling desert crossroads, Albuquerque is just the right mix of urban and wild: the pink hues of the Sandia Mountains at sunset, the Rio Grande's cottonwood bosque, Route 66 diners and the hometown of Walter White and Saul Goodman. It's the largest city in the state, yet you can still hear the howls of coyotes when the sun goes down.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The facade of the Albuquerque Museum.

    Albuquerque Museum

    Albuquerque

    Formerly known as the Albuquerque Museum of Art & History, this showpiece museum shouldn't be missed. With an engaging Albuquerque history gallery that's…

  • New Mexico, Albuquerque, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

    Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

    Albuquerque

    Collectively run by New Mexico's 19 Pueblos, this cultural center is an essential stop-off during even the shortest Albuquerque visit. Revamped in 2016,…

  • Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA - August 2, 2016: Exterior of American International Rattlesnake Museum, Old Town Albuquerque.

    American International Rattlesnake Museum

    Albuquerque

    Anyone charmed by snakes and all things slithery will find this museum fascinating; for ophidiophobes, it’s a complete nightmare, filled with the world’s…

  • DGY2CB Petroglyph on Mesa Point trail in Boca Negra Canyon section of the Petrogrlyph National Monument, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA

    Petroglyph National Monument

    Albuquerque

    The lava fields preserved in this large desert park, west of the Rio Grande, are adorned with more than 23,000 ancient petroglyphs (1000 BC–AD 1700)…

  • A cable car at the Sandia Peak Tramway approaching the top of Sandia Mountain, with the city of Albuquerque in the background.

    Sandia Peak Tramway

    Albuquerque

    The United States' longest aerial tram climbs 2.7 miles from the desert floor in the northeast corner of the city to the summit of 10,378ft Sandia Crest…

  • Garden Canopy at the Albuquerque Botanical Garden; Shutterstock ID 1404076877; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Botanic Garden

    Albuquerque

    The twin highlights in this peaceful park are the two large conservatories of Mediterranean and desert plants. You'll also find formal Japanese gardens, a…

  • Polar Bear at the Albuquerque Zoo; Shutterstock ID 927801; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    ABQ BioPark Zoo

    Albuquerque

    Set on 60 shady acres beside the Rio Grande and home to chimpanzees, giraffes, elephants, crocodiles and more, this zoo puts on a busy schedule of events…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

From outdoor adventure to relaxed dinners under incredible sunsets, Albuquerque is a laid-back city steeped in centuries of diverse cultures. 

Read article

Best Time to Visit

It's not unusual to ski in the morning, golf in the afternoon and eat outside all in one day.

Read article

Transportation

From finding your way on the bus network to riding the scenic aerial tramway, here's how to get around Albuquerque by public transportation.

Read article

Free Things to Do

If you're looking for free things to do in Albuquerque, we have ten of the best attractions, plus five sites that cost under $10 to visit.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Cultured Albuquerque’s diverse neighborhoods combine to create a distinctive city that celebrates its history and natural beauty.

Read article

Day Trips

Trek the trails, learn Native history, peruse and purchase art and be back in time for dinner.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Albuquerque

New Mexico, Albuquerque, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Zuni Eagle dance performance

Shopping

The best museums in Albuquerque explore the city's past and future

Dec 13, 2021 • 5 min read

