A bustling desert crossroads, Albuquerque is just the right mix of urban and wild: the pink hues of the Sandia Mountains at sunset, the Rio Grande's cottonwood bosque, Route 66 diners and the hometown of Walter White and Saul Goodman. It's the largest city in the state, yet you can still hear the howls of coyotes when the sun goes down.
Albuquerque
Formerly known as the Albuquerque Museum of Art & History, this showpiece museum shouldn't be missed. With an engaging Albuquerque history gallery that's…
Albuquerque
Collectively run by New Mexico's 19 Pueblos, this cultural center is an essential stop-off during even the shortest Albuquerque visit. Revamped in 2016,…
American International Rattlesnake Museum
Albuquerque
Anyone charmed by snakes and all things slithery will find this museum fascinating; for ophidiophobes, it’s a complete nightmare, filled with the world’s…
New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science
Albuquerque
Dinosaur-mad kids are certain to love this huge modern museum, on the northeastern fringes of Old Town. From the T. rex in the main atrium onwards, it’s…
Albuquerque
The lava fields preserved in this large desert park, west of the Rio Grande, are adorned with more than 23,000 ancient petroglyphs (1000 BC–AD 1700)…
Albuquerque
The United States' longest aerial tram climbs 2.7 miles from the desert floor in the northeast corner of the city to the summit of 10,378ft Sandia Crest…
Albuquerque
The twin highlights in this peaceful park are the two large conservatories of Mediterranean and desert plants. You'll also find formal Japanese gardens, a…
Albuquerque
Set on 60 shady acres beside the Rio Grande and home to chimpanzees, giraffes, elephants, crocodiles and more, this zoo puts on a busy schedule of events…
