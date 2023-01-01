Set on 60 shady acres beside the Rio Grande and home to chimpanzees, giraffes, elephants, crocodiles and more, this zoo puts on a busy schedule of events and activities, including daily hippo feedings at 2pm. Penguins are a highlight, and they're now waddling around inside a new home, the Penguin Chill, which opened in 2019. Every day except Monday, a half-hourly miniature train connects the zoo with the aquarium and botanic gardens 2 miles northwest (included with the combo ticket).