The United States' longest aerial tram climbs 2.7 miles from the desert floor in the northeast corner of the city to the summit of 10,378ft Sandia Crest. Views are spectacular at any time, though sunsets are particularly brilliant. The summit complex holds gift shops, and a new fine dining restaurant and sky bar were adding the final touches during our research period. Hiking trails lead through the woods. If you plan on hiking down (or up), a one-way ticket costs $15.

It gets crowded, so come with time to spare. There’s also a small ski area.