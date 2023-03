When Spanish colonists established this village in 1710, Tewa Indians had already been growing crops here for a thousand years. These days, the hills produce surprising quantities of fine wine. Corrales offers splendid strolling through the bosk (riparian woods) and along acequias. Drive or walk along the unpaved side roads off Hwy 448 to find rabbits and quail crisscrossing your path among 200-year-old adobes and modern replicas.