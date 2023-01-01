New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science

Dinosaur-mad kids are certain to love this huge modern museum, on the northeastern fringes of Old Town. From the T. rex in the main atrium onwards, it’s crammed with ferocious ancient beasts. The emphasis throughout is on New Mexico, experienced on the permanent Timetracks exhibit, with dramatic displays on the state’s geological origins and details of the impact of climate change; there's also a planetarium and large-format 3-D movie theater (both of which have additional admission fees).