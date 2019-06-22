Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

Collectively run by New Mexico's 19 Pueblos, this cultural center is an essential stop-off during even the shortest Albuquerque visit. Revamped in 2016, the museum today holds fascinating displays sharing the stories of the Pueblos’ collective history and individual artistic traditions, while the galleries offer changing temporary exhibitions. They’re arrayed in a crescent around a plaza that’s regularly used for dances and crafts demonstrations. Pueblo Harvest Cafe is recommended and there’s also a large gift shop and retail gallery.