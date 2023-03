A folk-art classic, the Tinkertown Museum stands just up Sandia Crest Rd (NM 165), west of Cedar Crest. Huge, detailed hand-carved dioramas of Western towns, circuses and other scenes come alive – sometimes with a quarter. Woodcarver and wisdom collector Ross J Ward, who passed away in 2002, built it and surrounded it with antique toys, ‘junque’ (fancy junk) and suggestions that you eat more mangoes naked.