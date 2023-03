A mile north of Cerrillos, amid scrubby desert hills pockmarked with historic mining sites, this park holds 5 miles of well-marked hiking and biking trails. There's also a simple but cool analemma, or sundial, at the park, that tracks the rays of the sun. The visitor center is in the village (37 Main St; open 2pm to 4pm), not on the main site. Check the online calendar for guided walks and solstice-related events.