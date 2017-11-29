Welcome to New Mexico
Maybe the state's all-but-indescribable charm is best expressed in the iconic paintings of Georgia O'Keeffe. The artist herself exclaimed, on her very first visit: 'Well! Well! Well!… This is wonderful! No one told me it was like this.'
But seriously, how could they?
Top experiences in New Mexico
Recent articles
New Mexico activities
Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Ride at Sunrise
Rise early to begin your hot-air balloon experience (optional pickup from your Albuquerque hotel is paid directly to the tour operator). Stop into the downtown headquarters for check-in, then ride to the balloon launch site. Your pilot begins the process of inflating the balloon when you arrive. Watch the fascinating transformation of the balloon as it fills up. You can even help out the crew during the inflation process for a more hands-on experience.After a safety briefing, step into the balloon’s basket and take to the skies with your professional pilot. As you float high above the ground, enjoy incredible birds-eye views of Albuquerque and the Rio Grande Valley. Capture great photos of the Rio Grande River and the Sandia Mountains, the 17-mile (26-km) mountain range located to the east of Albuquerque.Your pilot determines the route for the day depending on the wind’s direction. You may fly over the city of Albuquerque and even dip low enough to wave at people or skim the Rio Grande River. Then soar back up into the air again to get panoramic views of the New Mexico landscape. Throughout your flight, your pilot shares informative commentary about the landscape beneath you. You can also hear first-hand accounts of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the world's largest hot-air balloon festival that takes place every October with some 750 balloons participating. After approximately one hour in the air, your pilot lands the balloon and the ground crew comes to meet you. Celebrate your flight with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and a light continental breakfast. Then receive a flight certificate to commemorate your hot-air balloon experience before returning to the original starting point (with optional hotel drop-off paid to the tour operator).
Taos Highlights Small-Group Driving Tour
Your tour of Taos's most famous tourist destinations begins at 1:00pm at the Taos Plaza Gazebo. The Gazebo is the largest structure on the Plaza.Major tour stops include the Historic Taos Plaza at the heart of Taos, St. Francis de Asis Roman Catholic Church in Ranchos de Taos and the 'Most Photographed Church in North America", Taos Pueblo living and traditional Native American village on the UNESCO World Heritage list, the stunning and impressive Gorge Bridge towering over the Rio Grande. And the Taos Plaza, where the tour starts and ends.An average of 3-hours should be allotted for this tour which may vary depending upon traffic conditions and destination lengths of stay.
Santa Fe Half-Day Food and History Walking Tour
Meet at 1pm at the obelisk in the middle of the Santa Fe Plaza. Over the course of the tour, you'll walk approximately a mile and a half while visiting two sit-down restaurants, a winery tasting room, and one additional food or drink establishment. What brings this tour to life is the stories behind the restaurants you'll get a chance to visit. You'll learn about how New Mexican food was shaped over centuries by a mixing of different culinary traditions. You will visit both Santa Fe's most traditional "must eat at" Mexican/New Mexican restaurants as well as some of the newest, currently "trending" restaurants.A few favorite stops on this tour are: Cheesemongers of Santa Fe Sazon Gruet Winery Tasting Room El Callejon Eloisa Historical and cultural sights you will see include: Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis Loretto Chapel Santa Fe Plaza Palace of the Governors San Miguel Chapel
Santa Fe Railyard Arts District Food Tour
Meet at 1pm at the Santa Fe Railyard water tower. Over the course of the tour, you'll walk approximately a mile and a half while visiting two sit-down restaurants, a winery or distillery tasting room (depending on the day), and one additional food or drink establishment. This unique tour focuses on the up and coming Railyard District in Santa Fe. This is home of the new Santa Fe, and you'll get to meet many of the chefs, distillers and brewers that are shaping this area today. Home to one of the top weekly farmers markets in the country, the Railyard District is where the locals go.What brings this tour to life is the stories behind the restaurants you'll get a chance to visit. You'll learn about how the railroad redefined the American Southwest, who Fred Harvey is and how his legacy lives on to this day. You'll also get to explore some of the hidden corners of Santa Fe, learning about how the city has evolved over the last century and where it is heading into the next one.A few favorite stops on this tour are (you will stop at four only): Joseph's of Santa Fe Cafe Sonder Santa Fe Spirits Downtown Tasting Room State Capital Kitchen La Choza New Mexican Restaurant Vivac Winery Second Street Brewery Historical and cultural sights you will see include: Santuario De Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe (church built in 1777) Santa Fe Railyard Depot Building SITE Contemporary Arts Museum Gross, Kelly & Company historic warehouse building Santa Fe Farmer's Market (Tuesday and Saturday tours only) Historic ranchhouses and warehouses (including sites on National Register of Historic Places)
High Road to Taos from Santa Fe
Heading out of Santa Fe and taking the High Road to Taos, the first stop is in the village of Chimayo. After a series of supernatural events, word began to spread about the mysterious occurrences there and, before long, a small church was built where the crucifix was originally found. From that time until now, miraculous healings have been reported by countless visitors to that little church and the magical little town by the Santa Cruz River, known as Chimayo (chee-my-oh). Now known as the "Lourdes of the Southwest", El Santuario de Chimayó, the tiny chapel built there 200 years ago, is a popular attraction drawing thousands each year. Crutches left behind by pilgrims line the walls of a small room next to the chapel, where visitors are invited to take home a scoop of the “holy dirt” believed by the faithful to have the power to heal both body and soul. Once the High Road gets up to 8,500 ft in elevation, the views of the entire Pajarito Plateau area are outstanding and a photographer's dream. In Taos, the first stop is at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, a cantilevered truss span rising 650 feet above a deeply etched passage of the Rio Grande River. On into Taos, next stop is lunch at a restaurant of your choice followed by the Taos Pueblo. Taos is both the heart of northern New Mexico’s winter ski haven and home of the Taos Pueblo—the oldest continuously inhabited community in North America. The Taos tribe offers visitors a rare cultural experience—an opportunity to step inside their homes and shops and to take a step back in time. Their tribal ancestors, the mystical Anasazi, occupied these same grounds at the beginning of recorded time, and some of their ceremonial traditions are still being practiced today. The tour will then head back to Santa Fe along the Rio Grande River.
Taos Historic Downtown Walking Tour
Meet your local guide under the gazebo at the Historic Taos Plaza for your 50-minute walking tour of this quirky and artistic northern New Mexico town. Walk a half-mile route from one historic point of interest to the next, as your guide recounts stories of characters from the past, including Padre Martinez and his offspring, Dona Luz and the lady of the night, Conquistador Juan de Onate's lost foot, Long John Dunn (Taos's very own Donald Trump), Mister Manby's mysterious beheading, the Pueblo Revolt, the scalping of New Mexico's first Governor, and a few ghost stories sprinkled in. Most of the walking is on sidewalks and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Dress appropriately for weather - sun, heat, rain, wind. Guide gratuities are not included.