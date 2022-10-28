New Mexico is as enchanting as its license plates suggest.

From the vast state’s south at the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert, to the northern Taos Ski Valley at an altitude of 9000ft (2743m), this Western state offers a consistently dry yet surprisingly varied climate – with sites and activities to match.

Here are 10 spots to help you get to know the Land of Enchantment.

1. Albuquerque

Best for hot-air ballooning, boutique shopping and sunset-watching

The state’s “big city,” Albuquerque is known around the world as the site of the annual International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta every October. Yet since Albuquerque’s location between the Rio Grande and the Sandia Mountains creates an ideal climate for hot-air ballooning, visitors can enjoy this magical experience all year long.

A late-afternoon trip up the Sandia Peak Tramway is the perfect way to take in a world-famous sunset. Plan to have dinner and a drink at the top of the peak – but remember to plan for the extra-high elevation and drink plenty of water.

For unique shopping, check out the locally owned businesses – especially vintage and mid-century-modern design shops – in the Old Town, Los Ranchos and the Nob Hill areas.

It’s easy to see why the landscapes near Ghost Ranch has inspired generations of artists. Dean Fikar/Getty Images

2. Ghost Ranch

Best for artist-worthy desert landscapes

Located in Abiquiu (which is a beautiful, red-rock-filled wonder of its own), Ghost Ranch was the home of painter Georgia O’Keeffe. Here, you’ll find workshops, retreats, hiking rails, museums and 21,000 acres of wild space, including landscapes that change with the daylight. You’ll leave with a clear understanding of why so many artists have made northern New Mexico their home.

3. Rio Grande

Best for rafting and floating

The section of the Rio Grande between Taos and Española is an excellent place for a little white-water rafting, and many companies along the river offer such outings. But if you’re not interested in a wild ride, head south: between Albuquerque and Socorro the river gets lazy and becomes the perfect place to float or kayak. You’ll also find several wineries along the river that are open to the public.

On your way to or from Taos, stop to take in the drama of the Rio Grande Gorge. Mario Peixoto Photography/Shutterstock

4. Taos

Best for exploring alternative ways of living

A 90-minute drive Santa Fe, Taos offers even more art and culture. Stroll the historic plaza, which is lined by galleries and museums, or head out to Taos Ski Valley for skiing in winter and hiking in the summer.

The stunning Rio Grande Gorge makes for a nice photo op on your way to the Mesa for a tour of the EarthShips community – a collection of unique, sci-fi-esque dwellings that are 100% self-sustaining and off the grid. You can also take a tour of one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in the world at Taos Pueblo – though be sure to read up on proper etiquette and cultural expectations when visiting this sacred place.

5. Madrid

A great day-trip destination between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, Madrid is an old mining town turned funky art village. Book a horseback ride at Broken Saddle Riding Company, just north of Madrid, or spend some time driving along the scenic Turquoise Trail, which runs from Cedar Crest to Cerrillos. Just plan to be off the grid – there’s still no cell service in Madrid.

Santa Fe offers an enticing mix of history, cuisine and quirky art. Getty Images

6. Santa Fe

Best for art, history and fabulous cuisine

Santa Fe is a colorful tapestry of vivid history and progressive urban life.

Over its four centuries as a non-Indigenous settlement, New Mexico’s capital – called Oghá P'o'oge in the Tewa language – has gone through many transformations, from Spanish mission to center of Native resistance to magnet for artists and visitors in search of culture, wellness and inspiration. Visitors can feel the city’s past and present at the historic Plaza, with its mix of Spanish colonial and pueblo architecture; at galleries and museums filled with traditional and contemporary art; and through the artists and vendors on the city’s streets. Santa Fe is also home to everyone’s favorite interactive art adventure, Meow Wolf, and some of the most eclectic and celebrated cuisine in the state.

Established on top of a bluff almost 400ft high, the pueblo of Acoma is a marvel of human ingenuity. Bruce Yuanyue Bi/Getty Images

7. Sky City

Best for admiring early skyscrapers

One of the 19 pueblos found throughout New Mexico – and another of the longest-inhabited communities in the world – Acoma is called Sky City because of its location atop a sheer-walled, 367ft (112m) sandstone bluff. You can learn more about this marvel at the site’s museums and cultural center, or by taking a guide tours. As with any visit to an Indigenous nation, be sure to dress and act respectfully and follow local protocol.

True to its name, White Sands has blindingly bright dunes you can walk up – and sled down. Getty Images

8. White Sands National Park

Best for sand sledding and stargazing

This national park in southern New Mexico preserves 275 sq miles (712 sq km) of ice-white gypsum dune fields. You can hike through the otherworldly vistas (though you might not have the surest footing), or buy a sled at the gift shop and take a run at the loop portion of Dunes Drive.

By booking a reservation and permit, you can go camping as well. It’s worth the extra legwork to spend a night under the stars – ideally timing your visit to a full moon. As one of the darkest places in the US, you’ll feel transported to another planet during the day and night. Be sure to pack your camera. (Note that as of fall 2024, camping is temporarily suspended as authorities pursue a refurbishment project; the National Parks Service has a list of nearby camping sites in the interim.)

9. Truth or Consequences

Best for budget-friendly hot springs

Yes, that’s really is the city’s name. If you’re a fan of hot springs, Truth or Consequences – aka T or C – has some of the best in the state. Compared to other New Mexico’s other hot springs (and there are many), the spas in T or C are uncrowded and very budget-friendly. Which means you can truly relax and let the minerals work their magic.

Take a hike at Tent Rocks to see its one-of-kind formations. Getty Images

10. Tent Rocks

Best for surreal rock formations

New Mexico has enough natural wonders and parks to last a lifetime, and creating a prioritized list would challenge anyone. Still, we’d recommend making time for Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument. Located at Cochiti Pueblo, between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, this park features incredible cone-shaped rock formations created by volcanic eruptions, which occurred 6 to 7 million years ago and left pumice, ash and tuff deposits more than 1000ft (305m) thick.