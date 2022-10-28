Sep 8, 2024 • 5 min read
10 of New Mexico’s most enchanting places
Oct 11, 2024 • 5 min read
The Balloon Fiesta in Alburquerque is a thrilling annual extravaganza. Richard Lakin/Xinhua via Getty
New Mexico is as enchanting as its license plates suggest.
From the vast state’s south at the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert, to the northern Taos Ski Valley at an altitude of 9000ft (2743m), this Western state offers a consistently dry yet surprisingly varied climate – with sites and activities to match.
Here are 10 spots to help you get to know the Land of Enchantment.
1. Albuquerque
Best for hot-air ballooning, boutique shopping and sunset-watching
The state’s “big city,” Albuquerque is known around the world as the site of the annual International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta every October. Yet since Albuquerque’s location between the Rio Grande and the Sandia Mountains creates an ideal climate for hot-air ballooning, visitors can enjoy this magical experience all year long.
A late-afternoon trip up the Sandia Peak Tramway is the perfect way to take in a world-famous sunset. Plan to have dinner and a drink at the top of the peak – but remember to plan for the extra-high elevation and drink plenty of water.
For unique shopping, check out the locally owned businesses – especially vintage and mid-century-modern design shops – in the Old Town, Los Ranchos and the Nob Hill areas.
2. Ghost Ranch
Best for artist-worthy desert landscapes
Located in Abiquiu (which is a beautiful, red-rock-filled wonder of its own), Ghost Ranch was the home of painter Georgia O’Keeffe. Here, you’ll find workshops, retreats, hiking rails, museums and 21,000 acres of wild space, including landscapes that change with the daylight. You’ll leave with a clear understanding of why so many artists have made northern New Mexico their home.
3. Rio Grande
Best for rafting and floating
The section of the Rio Grande between Taos and Española is an excellent place for a little white-water rafting, and many companies along the river offer such outings. But if you’re not interested in a wild ride, head south: between Albuquerque and Socorro the river gets lazy and becomes the perfect place to float or kayak. You’ll also find several wineries along the river that are open to the public.
4. Taos
Best for exploring alternative ways of living
A 90-minute drive Santa Fe, Taos offers even more art and culture. Stroll the historic plaza, which is lined by galleries and museums, or head out to Taos Ski Valley for skiing in winter and hiking in the summer.
The stunning Rio Grande Gorge makes for a nice photo op on your way to the Mesa for a tour of the EarthShips community – a collection of unique, sci-fi-esque dwellings that are 100% self-sustaining and off the grid. You can also take a tour of one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in the world at Taos Pueblo – though be sure to read up on proper etiquette and cultural expectations when visiting this sacred place.
5. Madrid
A great day-trip destination between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, Madrid is an old mining town turned funky art village. Book a horseback ride at Broken Saddle Riding Company, just north of Madrid, or spend some time driving along the scenic Turquoise Trail, which runs from Cedar Crest to Cerrillos. Just plan to be off the grid – there’s still no cell service in Madrid.
6. Santa Fe
Best for art, history and fabulous cuisine
Santa Fe is a colorful tapestry of vivid history and progressive urban life.
Over its four centuries as a non-Indigenous settlement, New Mexico’s capital – called Oghá P'o'oge in the Tewa language – has gone through many transformations, from Spanish mission to center of Native resistance to magnet for artists and visitors in search of culture, wellness and inspiration. Visitors can feel the city’s past and present at the historic Plaza, with its mix of Spanish colonial and pueblo architecture; at galleries and museums filled with traditional and contemporary art; and through the artists and vendors on the city’s streets. Santa Fe is also home to everyone’s favorite interactive art adventure, Meow Wolf, and some of the most eclectic and celebrated cuisine in the state.
7. Sky City
Best for admiring early skyscrapers
One of the 19 pueblos found throughout New Mexico – and another of the longest-inhabited communities in the world – Acoma is called Sky City because of its location atop a sheer-walled, 367ft (112m) sandstone bluff. You can learn more about this marvel at the site’s museums and cultural center, or by taking a guide tours. As with any visit to an Indigenous nation, be sure to dress and act respectfully and follow local protocol.
8. White Sands National Park
Best for sand sledding and stargazing
This national park in southern New Mexico preserves 275 sq miles (712 sq km) of ice-white gypsum dune fields. You can hike through the otherworldly vistas (though you might not have the surest footing), or buy a sled at the gift shop and take a run at the loop portion of Dunes Drive.
By booking a reservation and permit, you can go camping as well. It’s worth the extra legwork to spend a night under the stars – ideally timing your visit to a full moon. As one of the darkest places in the US, you’ll feel transported to another planet during the day and night. Be sure to pack your camera. (Note that as of fall 2024, camping is temporarily suspended as authorities pursue a refurbishment project; the National Parks Service has a list of nearby camping sites in the interim.)
9. Truth or Consequences
Best for budget-friendly hot springs
Yes, that’s really is the city’s name. If you’re a fan of hot springs, Truth or Consequences – aka T or C – has some of the best in the state. Compared to other New Mexico’s other hot springs (and there are many), the spas in T or C are uncrowded and very budget-friendly. Which means you can truly relax and let the minerals work their magic.
10. Tent Rocks
Best for surreal rock formations
New Mexico has enough natural wonders and parks to last a lifetime, and creating a prioritized list would challenge anyone. Still, we’d recommend making time for Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument. Located at Cochiti Pueblo, between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, this park features incredible cone-shaped rock formations created by volcanic eruptions, which occurred 6 to 7 million years ago and left pumice, ash and tuff deposits more than 1000ft (305m) thick.
This article was first published Oct 28, 2022 and updated Oct 11, 2024.
Explore related stories
- National Parks8 stunning off-the-grid getaways in the USTips & AdviceThe top 19 best places to visit in the USA in 2024
Sep 3, 2024 • 17 min readRomanceBest weekend getaways in the US
Aug 28, 2024 • 15 min readRomance14 of the best weekend getaways for couples in the USA
Aug 27, 2024 • 16 min read
- HikingThe best places to visit in October 2024
Aug 27, 2024 • 8 min readCampingBoth of Montana’s national parks are true treasures. Here’s how to get the most out of them
Jul 15, 2024 • 7 min readOutdoorsThe best places for solo travelers in North America and the Caribbean
Jul 14, 2024 • 11 min readDestination PracticalitiesA first-time guide to Mesa Verde National Park
Jul 5, 2024 • 9 min read