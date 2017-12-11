Welcome to Taos
Taos Pueblo, a marvel of adobe architecture, ranks among the oldest continuously inhabited communities in the US, and stands at the root of a long history that also extends from conquistadors to mountain men to artists. The town itself is a relaxed and eccentric place, with classic mud-brick buildings, fabulous museums, quirky cafes and excellent restaurants. Its 5700 residents include bohemians and hippies, alternative-energy aficionados and old-time Hispanic families. It's both rural and worldly, and a little bit otherworldly.
Taos activities
Taos Highlights Small-Group Driving Tour
Your tour of Taos's most famous tourist destinations begins at 1:00pm at the Taos Plaza Gazebo. The Gazebo is the largest structure on the Plaza.Major tour stops include the Historic Taos Plaza at the heart of Taos, St. Francis de Asis Roman Catholic Church in Ranchos de Taos and the 'Most Photographed Church in North America", Taos Pueblo living and traditional Native American village on the UNESCO World Heritage list, the stunning and impressive Gorge Bridge towering over the Rio Grande. And the Taos Plaza, where the tour starts and ends.An average of 3-hours should be allotted for this tour which may vary depending upon traffic conditions and destination lengths of stay.
High Road to Taos from Santa Fe
Heading out of Santa Fe and taking the High Road to Taos, the first stop is in the village of Chimayo. After a series of supernatural events, word began to spread about the mysterious occurrences there and, before long, a small church was built where the crucifix was originally found. From that time until now, miraculous healings have been reported by countless visitors to that little church and the magical little town by the Santa Cruz River, known as Chimayo (chee-my-oh). Now known as the "Lourdes of the Southwest", El Santuario de Chimayó, the tiny chapel built there 200 years ago, is a popular attraction drawing thousands each year. Crutches left behind by pilgrims line the walls of a small room next to the chapel, where visitors are invited to take home a scoop of the “holy dirt” believed by the faithful to have the power to heal both body and soul. Once the High Road gets up to 8,500 ft in elevation, the views of the entire Pajarito Plateau area are outstanding and a photographer's dream. In Taos, the first stop is at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, a cantilevered truss span rising 650 feet above a deeply etched passage of the Rio Grande River. On into Taos, next stop is lunch at a restaurant of your choice followed by the Taos Pueblo. Taos is both the heart of northern New Mexico’s winter ski haven and home of the Taos Pueblo—the oldest continuously inhabited community in North America. The Taos tribe offers visitors a rare cultural experience—an opportunity to step inside their homes and shops and to take a step back in time. Their tribal ancestors, the mystical Anasazi, occupied these same grounds at the beginning of recorded time, and some of their ceremonial traditions are still being practiced today. The tour will then head back to Santa Fe along the Rio Grande River.
Taos Historic Downtown Walking Tour
Meet your local guide under the gazebo at the Historic Taos Plaza for your 50-minute walking tour of this quirky and artistic northern New Mexico town. Walk a half-mile route from one historic point of interest to the next, as your guide recounts stories of characters from the past, including Padre Martinez and his offspring, Dona Luz and the lady of the night, Conquistador Juan de Onate's lost foot, Long John Dunn (Taos's very own Donald Trump), Mister Manby's mysterious beheading, the Pueblo Revolt, the scalping of New Mexico's first Governor, and a few ghost stories sprinkled in. Most of the walking is on sidewalks and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Dress appropriately for weather - sun, heat, rain, wind. Guide gratuities are not included.
Rio Grande Gorge Balloon Ride
We fly most days at sunrise, weather permitting. We begin by meeting you at the visitor’s center here in town, which is easy to find right on the main road. Once we pick you up there, we will transport you to the launch site where we will inflate the balloon and fly for about an hour. During the summer months this flight will often be in the Rio Grande Gorge, but we always decide where and when to fly based on what is safest for that particular day. During the flight, depending upon the direction of the winds on flight day, you will have great views of the Taos Mountains, The gorge itself, and beautiful wildlife. We have a chase crew that follows us during the flight and will meet us shortly after landing. After we pack the equipment, we will go the Rio Grande Gorge bridge for a champagne ceremony and a light snack. We always have non-alcoholic alternatives available as well. Each person that flew will receive a commemorative flight certificate to celebrate their adventure.The whole duration of the event is about 3 ½ hours with the flight portion being about 1 hour.
Taos Winery Tour
With convenient pickup at your accommodation, or, if you're visiting Taos for the day, at a place of your choice, your winery tour begins at 1pm. A scenic drive to the first winery in the artist colony of Dixon, La Chiripada is a family run winery in the Embudo Valley. Started by two brothers in the 1970's, it's now operated by their son/nephew. After tasting up to 6 wines of your choice, you'll venture to Black Mesa Winery in Rinconada, another scenic small town on the Rio Grande. With 6 more wine tastings, be sure to ask for a sample of their famous and delicious chocolate wine! You'll receive a souvenir wine glass, if you choose to take with you. The final stop is at Vivac winery located in the canyon on the road back to Taos. The tour will finish around 4:30PM. All wine tastings and server tips are included, as well as transportation and riveting information on the Spanish and Native American history of the area. Not included are snacks or guide gratuity (while not required, gratuities of 15-20% of tour cost is welcomed to make your guide feel appreciated and valued). Bringing munchies along is definitely recommended! Keep in mind that you are consuming alcohol at elevation, which may increase the effects of alcohol. Drink plenty of water and eat lunch before you join the tour.
Taos Artisan Walking Tour & Chocolate
In our Taos Artisan Walking Tour, we will share with you the old and the new of the Art World in Taos. There is rich art history on the streets of downtown Taos; and it is still vibrant today! Experience the hidden gems of our Art community as you walk the back roads with your local guide weaving you in and out of the historical context and into the current dynamic art scene. We will finish our tour along a cobblestone street at Chokola Bean to Bar experiencing art in the form of chocolate. Taste the aromas of carefully infused flavors into each bar and learn about their chocolate bars that highlight local artists within their gold wrapping. On this tour we will illustrate Taos’ vibrancy, color and character through the artists and those who have contributed to this enriching story. We start our Walking Tours on Kit Carson Road at El Monte Sagrado Resort. Follow the steps of the artists before us. We will visit a variety of different artists in their studios along the way. (Artist studios and galleries vary depending on season and availability)