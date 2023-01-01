International UFO Museum & Research Center

There’s a lot of reading to be done here and exhibits dive right into the nitty-gritty, assuming familiarity with Roswell's extraterrestrial past. Display panels share witness statements, newspaper cuttings and extended essays, outlining the 1947 Roswell Incident Timeline and explaining the 'great cover-up.' Serious UFO-logists will lap it up; for skeptics and the merely curious, homemade models and gruesome mock-ups provide light relief.

The library claims to have the world’s most comprehensive collection of UFO-related materials; who are we to doubt them?