Roswell Museum & Art Center

Roswell's excellent museum deserves a visit. Twelve galleries showcase Southwestern artists including Georgia O'Keeffe, Peter Hurd and Henriette Wyeth, along with an eclectic mix of Native American, Hispanic and Anglo artifacts that illustrate the domestic and spiritual lives of the region’s inhabitants. There’s also a fascinating display on local rocket pioneer Robert H Goddard, who launched the first successful liquid fuel rocket in 1926. The adjoining Goddard Planetarium shows science and art-themed films on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.