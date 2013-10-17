Welcome to Albuquerque
Often passed over by travelers on their way to Santa Fe, Albuquerque has plenty of understated appeal beneath its gritty urban facade. Good hiking and mountain-biking trails abound just outside of town, while the city's modern museums explore Pueblo culture, New Mexican art and space. Take the time to let your engine cool as you take a walk among the desert petroglyphs or order up a plate of red chile enchiladas and a local beer.
Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Ride at Sunrise
Rise early to begin your hot-air balloon experience (optional pickup from your Albuquerque hotel is paid directly to the tour operator). Stop into the downtown headquarters for check-in, then ride to the balloon launch site. Your pilot begins the process of inflating the balloon when you arrive. Watch the fascinating transformation of the balloon as it fills up. You can even help out the crew during the inflation process for a more hands-on experience.After a safety briefing, step into the balloon’s basket and take to the skies with your professional pilot. As you float high above the ground, enjoy incredible birds-eye views of Albuquerque and the Rio Grande Valley. Capture great photos of the Rio Grande River and the Sandia Mountains, the 17-mile (26-km) mountain range located to the east of Albuquerque.Your pilot determines the route for the day depending on the wind’s direction. You may fly over the city of Albuquerque and even dip low enough to wave at people or skim the Rio Grande River. Then soar back up into the air again to get panoramic views of the New Mexico landscape. Throughout your flight, your pilot shares informative commentary about the landscape beneath you. You can also hear first-hand accounts of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the world's largest hot-air balloon festival that takes place every October with some 750 balloons participating. After approximately one hour in the air, your pilot lands the balloon and the ground crew comes to meet you. Celebrate your flight with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine and a light continental breakfast. Then receive a flight certificate to commemorate your hot-air balloon experience before returning to the original starting point (with optional hotel drop-off paid to the tour operator).
Turquoise Guided Museum Tour
The tour of the museum begins by entering a mock mine tunnel. The entrance to the museum will open 15 minutes before each tour begins. Guests are requested to show up within this 15 minute time frame. Guests who fail to arrive will forfeit their tickets, and those tickets will be resold to a guest on the tour waiting list.The museum's displays include: Turquoise from over 80 locations around the world Mining history and modern techniques Turquoise mineralogy/geology Turquoise grading Lapidary World History American History Turquoise Imitations Mystical Qualities Hands-On Activities After the guided tour, guests will be given the chance to enjoy the museum displays on their own.The Turquoise Museum is family owned and operated since 1992. Three of the five generations still work at the museum on a weekly basis. Tours are guided by one of these three generations. Because of the Lowry/Zachary family’s extensive experience, all of your questions will be answered and you will have a better understanding of “The World’s Most Colorful Gem”.
Albuquerque Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Flight
Your hot-air balloon adventure begins as you meet your crew at the launch site, conveniently located on the west side of the Rio Grande River. After check in the pilot will perform safety and weather checks, then the crew will begin preparing the balloon for inflation. Once inflated, you will launch and fly for approximately an hour alongside the river valley. During the flight, depending upon the direction of the winds on flight day, you will have great views of the Sandia Mountains to the east, Petroglyph National Monument to the west, the volcano’s that surround Albuquerque and Mount Taylor in the distance. There will be a "chase crew" that follows during the flight who will meet you shortly after landing to pack up the equipment. From here, you will return to the launch site for a champagne ceremony and a light snack. There are non-alcoholic alternatives available. Each person that flew will receive a commemorative flight certificate to celebrate their adventure. The total time your tour will take is approximately 3.5-hours and you will be in the air for approximately 1-hour.
Albuquerque Scavenger Hunt Adventure
The adventure begins in Old Town Albuquerque and takes you on a well-designed course through the historic and cultural streets as you visit churches, walk through sculpture gardens and see the local parks and museums. The tour requires approximately 1 mile of walking. The game software tracks team points and posts the final score to a city leaderboard for those with a competitive edge. Using a smart phone as “the guide” allows participants to start when they want and determine their own pace of play, leaving time to stop for a bite to eat or simply to enjoy the best southwestern sights of the town. Great for families, friends and those ready to have fun on a scavenger hunt adventure! Please note that pricing is per individual but your team must book together. One voucher is valid for your team of 2-5 people.
Self-Guided Albuquerque Scavenger Hunt
This adventure will take you through the heart of Albuquerque and let you see how it has changed over time, while also having fun. This hunt has been evolving over time to be as entertaining as possible, while showing you as much as possible. Your goal is to race against the clock to finish the hunt as quickly as possible. You will be given a series of clues. Each clue will help you find the next clue. In essence, instead of a scavenger hunt, this is a scavenger race and quest.When you are ready to start your hunt, purchase your tickets, gather your hunting party, and head to the starting location.Participants are not required to reserve a set time in order to begin the scavenger hunt. Once purchase is confirmed, you'll be instructed to visit local supplier website. On the day of your scheduled hunt, the website will be your guide through the city.
Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Ride at Sunset
Begin your experience in the afternoon with check-in at the downtown headquarters (or choose optional pickup from your Albuquerque hotel). Afterward, hop in the van and head to the launch site.When you arrive, watch your hot air balloon fill up with air. You even have the option to assist the crew as they fill up the giant balloon!Once the balloon is ready, step into the sturdy basket and float up to the skies. Soak up bird's-eye views of the Rio Grande Valley and Albuquerque as you gently drift high above the ground. Snap photos of the sprawling mesa and the Sandia Mountains, a landmark mountain range to the east of Albuquerque.Your pilot decides the route for the evening depending on the winds. You could glide over Albuquerque, hover low enough to wave at people in the city, or see the Rio Grande River up close. Expect stunning panoramic views of the desert landscape, any way the wind blows you. Your friendly and informative pilot shares commentary about New Mexico throughout your flight.You can also learn about your pilot’s tales from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the biggest hot air balloon festival in the world. During the annual fall event, some 750 balloons dot the desert sky.After about one hour in the air, your pilot takes you back to solid ground, where a crew comes out to meet you. Toast to an incredible flight with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine accompanied by light refreshments.Before you leave, receive a certificate that commemorates your hot air balloon flight. Then return by van to your original starting point (with optional hotel drop-off paid to the tour operator).