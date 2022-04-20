The best way to enjoy the Mission is with a book in one hand and a burrito in the other, amid murals, sunshine and the usual crowd of filmmakers, techies, grocers, skaters and novelists. Calle 24 (24th St) is SF's designated Latino Cultural District, and the Mission is also a magnet for Southeast Asian Americans, lesbians and dandies. Potrero Hill is primarily a bedroom community for Silicon Valley refugees, who can occasionally be spotted ambling through the neighborhood's famous design district and avant-garde galleries. And down below in the Dogpatch, you can brunch like a champion, mingle with fancy wine barflies or chat up innovators and artists creating in revamped waterfront warehouses.