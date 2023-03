Art revolutions are instigated at Catharine Clark, a showcase for such gorgeous provocations as Masami Teraoka's paintings of superheroine geishas and goddesses fending off wayward priests, and Stephanie Syjuco's self-portraits in faux-native costume sourced from chain stores. Don't miss the video/new-media room, featuring things like Nina Katchadourian's creepy animations with smiling Playmobil figures.