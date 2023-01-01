Strange fascination is showcased at Jack Fischer Gallery – for example, sketches made by Agelio Batle's graphite skeleton as it jitters across a lab table programmed to quake. Artists are mostly local and invariably detail oriented, bringing compelling interior worlds to a Potrero Flats warehouse space off Hwy 101. Check the website for concurrent Jack Fischer shows at the gallery's Minnesota Street Project location (ground floor, 1275 Minnesota St).
Jack Fischer Gallery
The Mission, Dogpatch & Potrero Hill
Share