Strange fascination is showcased at Jack Fischer Gallery – for example, sketches made by Agelio Batle's graphite skeleton as it jitters across a lab table programmed to quake. Artists are mostly local and invariably detail oriented, bringing compelling interior worlds to a Potrero Flats warehouse space off Hwy 101. Check the website for concurrent Jack Fischer shows at the gallery's Minnesota Street Project location (ground floor, 1275 Minnesota St).