Art really ties the room together at nonprofit arts center Southern Exposure, where works are carefully crafted not just with paint and canvas, but a sense of community. Past projects featured science fiction visions of a near future imagined by artists of color, and 24 artists making artworks according to other artists' instructions. Don't miss SoEx's annual auction, where major Bay Area artists create installations and the audience snaps up museum-worthy bargains.
Southern Exposure
The Mission, Dogpatch & Potrero Hill
Share