Take a ride on dazzling mosaic serpent-god Quetzalcoatl, who raises his fierce head from the rubberized ground of this pioneering pocket park. Quetzalcoatl has been lurking around this corner in murals since 1972, when neighbors first rallied to turn a derelict vacant lot into a point of Mission pride. The restored mosaic is irresistible to toddlers and its transformative powers are irrefutable – since Quetzalcoatl first appeared here, San Franciscans have created 40 more mini parks citywide.