It’s oh-so-easy to be captivated by Charleston. Between the soft speech inflections, visual history and total Southern food bliss, you’ll be left wondering what other magic could be just beyond the city limits. The short answer is that the Lowcountry spirit doesn’t fade. Within a two-hour drive of Charleston, you can meander through a sun-drenched maritime forest, stroll in centuries-old towns steeped in Gullah traditions or spy dolphins from a sandy beach.

Options include Bluffton; this quieter cousin still manages a thriving arts scene and equally picturesque homes. Across state lines, Savannah, GA, rivals Charleston for allure. Oak-lined squares and cobblestone streets bump into riverside hubbub, weaving plenty of ghost stories in between. And this only scratches the surface of what awaits when you venture outside of Charleston. Buckle up (or, in some cases, hop on the train) and let’s hit the road.

1. Hit the links in Kiawah Island

Travel time: 50 minutes

Count on moss-draped oaks and golden marshlands along this quick cruise. Before reaching Kiawah Island's celebrated white sands and golf courses, make a pit stop at Angel Oak Tree on John's Island. Surrounded by a forest of other gorgeous oaks, it’s a 400-year-old mammoth, regarded as one of the oldest living things in the entire United States, and has limbs that span more than 17,000 sq ft.

On Kiawah, unwind at Beachwalker Park, where the sand can’t possibly get softer, and you may see a dolphin cavorting offshore. Pack your golf clubs or rent them for trip down the fairways of Osprey Point, a locally beloved course. To refuel after the final hole, The Atlantic Room has the freshest seafood and panoramic ocean vistas.

How to get to Kiawah Island from Charleston: Take Maybank Highway west to the Bohicket Road Scenic Highway. When you arrive at Freshfields Village, it’s a straight shot to the beaches via the Kiawah Island Parkway.

Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort. Ethan Payne for Lonely Planet

2. Stroll in historic Beaufort

Travel time: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Sleepy Lowcountry towns and salt marshes don the route to Beaufort, setting the stage for the easygoing vibe that awaits. Along the way, detour to the eerie Old Sheldon Church ruins outside of Yemassee. Its brick remnants from the Revolutionary and Civil Wars peek into architectural times past.

Entering Beaufort, you’ve officially made it to Slow Country, with historic homes and waterfront breezes. Dive into Gullah culture on a guided tour from Gullah-N-Geechie Mahn Tours, and you’ll learn why many of the town’s porches are painted “haint blue,” believed by the Gullah to ward off spirits. When hunger calls, the cozy Old Bull Tavern serves a gastropub menu of Southern fare.

How to get to Beaufort from Charleston: US 17 South to SC 21 South will lead you to the heart of the historic district.

Bluffton makes for a great day trip from many places. Rosemarie Mosteller/Shutterstock

3. Shuck oysters and enjoy Old Town in Bluffton

Travel time: 2 hours

Looking for some road trip luck? En route to Bluffton, drop by the Penny for Your Thoughts chapel in Ridgeland, where folks traveling through leave pennies for good fortune.

Bluffton’s Old Town art galleries, indie boutiques and landmarks make for a solid stop. Among the modern landmarks is Burnt Church Distillery – hardly burnt and very much a massive brick brewery with stained glass, it regularly hosts the Lowcountry Made artisan market. Don’t leave town without shucking some locally snagged oysters. Bluffton Oyster Co. has been the go-to for more than a century, with fried, steamed and other creative preparations.

How to get to Bluffton from Charleston: Take US 17 South for approximately 50 miles. You’ll then see signs for SC 170 West, which takes you to town.

River Street in Savannah. Ethan Payne for Lonely Planet

4. Indulge in Lowcountry shopping and delectable dining in Savannah

Travel time: 2 hours

Let’s see another state and big-time Lowcountry city, shall we? Before arriving in Savannah, pop by the quaint town of Richmond Hill, GA, to see the Wormsloe Historic Site. Its oak-lined entry and estate ruins are worth an Insta snap or 10.

Savannah visually stuns with riverfront charm and picturesque squares. Dabbling in its history is essential, whether that's a reflective walk through Bonaventure Cemetery, where American songwriter Johnny Mercer rests, or a ghost tour. Hearse Ghost Tours will indeed take you around town in a funeral hearse.

If you’re looking for a multiday affair, book a stay at The Alida, one of the chic waterfront accommodations, so you can seamlessly stroll among nightlife venues. The rooftop at Perry Lane, a top luxury hotel pick, is primed for sunset vistas.

How to get to Savannah from Charleston: For a scenic drive, US 17 South straight to Savannah is it. To shave off a few minutes, take I-526 West to I-95 South to I-16 for the home stretch. Amtrak’s Palmetto and Silver Meteor rail lines also connect North Charleston and Savannah.

5. Museum hop in South Carolina’s capital, Columbia

Travel time: 1 hour and 45 minutes

No, Charleston is not the capital of South Carolina – that’d be Columbia, situated in the geographical center of the state. En route to Columbia’s plethora of museums, check out Orangeburg. Depending on the time of year, you may see vibrant camellias and azaleas in full bloom as you walk around the 180 acres of the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The family-friendly museums in Columbia to prioritize include the South Carolina State Museum, which has rotating exhibits across the science and art spectrums. The Columbia Museum of Art's mix of classical and contemporary works is a bonus for art lovers. For a taste of history, the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum is the oldest museum in the state, with exhibits on South Carolina veterans across generations and military conflicts since the Revolutionary War.

How to get to Columbia from Charleston: Take I-26 West for 115 miles.

The Myrtle Beach boardwalk. Frame Craft 8/Shutterstock

6. Follow the boardwalk in Myrtle Beach

Travel time: 2 hours and 15 minutes

If you’re traveling with your family or just like a lively beach town, Myrtle Beach is for you. Historic Georgetown is the midpoint, and its free Georgetown County Museum gives a hyperlocal look at how residents have thrived for 300-plus years.

In Myrtle Beach, the Grand Strand – the name given to the region’s 60 miles of white sand beaches – bubbles with endless fun the length of the boardwalk. Hop on the SkyWheel for unparalleled ocean views, then make your way to Surfside Beach, where mini-golf, water parks and more keep the glee going.

How to get to Myrtle Beach from Charleston: Take US 17 North for a 95-mile coastal drive. Alternatively, US 701 North is a more inland route for taking in Lowcountry towns and marshy landscapes.