New Orleans French Quarter Cocktail Walking Tour

Embark on your exploration of New Orleans’ cocktail culture from the Gray Line Lighthouse Ticket Office, right on the Mississippi River in the city’s French Quarter. Your group of like-minded 21-and-up revelers will travel the neighborhood’s historic streets, ducking in and out of watering holes and restaurants in buildings that still stand as beautiful examples of French and Spanish Colonial Architecture. While it’s easy to get lost in the history of your surroundings, the real stars of the tour are the cocktails. Listen in as your guides reveal the stories behind each inventive libation and the characters that brought them to life. Learn the origins of Southern Comfort, a liqueur invented in New Orleans in 1874, and the even older story of the Sazerac, which dates back to 1850. Sample any of your favorites by purchasing a glass. You’ll also get an inside peek into the city’s oldest restaurant and its wine cellar and private dining rooms, where some of New Orleans' most important wheelings and dealings took place. Drink in the spirit of New Orleans by enjoying this 2.5-hour tour at the beginning of your visit to the Big Easy to pinpoint the stops you must revisit, or use it as an unexpected way to bid adieu to a city that’s as rich in stories as it is in drinks to share them over. It's history—with a twist!