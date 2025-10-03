Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is an opportunity for families across Mexico and beyond to celebrate the lives of their dearly departed. During this colorful, multi-day holiday, families create ofrendas (altars) with photos of the deceased, plates of their favorite foods and other decorations so their souls may return for a night. Many also head to cemeteries to clean up grave sites and leave offerings for lost friends and relatives.

According to tradition, the gates between the living and the dead open at midnight on October 31, and the spirits of children rejoin their families for 24 hours. On November 1 and 2, families honor the rest of their dearly departed.

Many cities around the US host celebrations including parades and block parties. Here are some of the largest, most authentic celebrations across the country.

Día de Muertos procession on Olvera Street in Los Angeles. agil73/Shutterstock

1. Los Angeles

Los Angeles hosts several Día de Muertos events, thanks to its strong, proud Mexican community. On the last Saturday before November 2, Hollywood Forever Cemetery hosts one of the largest Día de Muertos celebrations in the US. Hollywood Forever is famous for being the final resting place of countless legendary Hollywood stars, and their celebration features Aztec ritual dancers, live music, art exhibitions and more than 100 altars.

In downtown Los Angeles, the merchants on Olvera Street celebrate Día de Muertos with community altars, face painting and performances. The event is held from October 25 to November 2, and the activities vary day to day.

2. Chicago

The National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago is one of the top Latinx museums in the nation, and it’s no wonder that it also hosts one of the largest Día celebrations as well. Known as Día de Los Muertos Xicágo, the annual event takes place both in the museum as well as in the surrounding outdoor areas (including Harrison Park).

On November 8, the museum also hosts its annual Día de Muertos Love Never Dies Ball. At this event, there's live music, a silent auction and food from some of Chicago's best restaurants. Tickets are $125 in advance, and proceeds support the National Museum of Mexican Art.

Muertos Fest in San Antonio, Texas. NYCKellyWilliams/Shutterstock

3. San Antonio, Texas

Another city with a vibrant Mexican influence is San Antonio, where you’ll find the annual Muertos Fest. Taking place downtown on October 25 and 26 in 2025, the grand celebration features altars, live music, cultural workshops, and dance performances. With dozens of Mexican art and food vendors, it's a giant celebration that gets the whole community involved.

4. San Francisco

The Mission District is the place to be when celebrating Día de Muertos in San Francisco. The free annual Festival of Altars, hosted by the Marigold Project, takes place on November 2 in Potrero Del Sol Park. There's a big procession, and attendees bring candles, flowers and photos to leave at the communal altar. You are also encouraged to create your own altar but should RSVP in advance if you plan on doing so.

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts also brings together photographers, fashion designers, chefs and other creatives to celebrate together and share their art with the community. Artists create installations dedicated to the holiday, which can be seen throughout October, with the main festivities (including live performances) taking place on November 2.

Día de Muertos decorations in Old Town San Diego. Delpixel/Shutterstock

5. San Diego

San Diego hosts numerous Día de Muertos events in October and November, including Sherman Heights Community Center Día de Los Muertos. This celebration began over 30 years ago when Sr Domingo Sandoval approached the center to create an altar for his loved ones. It has grown to include community altars, craft workshops, food tastings and a procession.

However, the larger celebration is held at Old Town’s Día de los Muertos. The event is held at the town’s mercado (marketplace), where folks can tour more than 40 altars, take part in costume contests, walk in a candlelight procession, enjoy giant skeleton puppets, and of course, eat, drink, dance and honor the departed. Pick up a map of the altars around Old Town. The main events will be held on November 1 and 2 in 2025.

6. Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Muertos y Marigolds Parade in New Mexico's South Valley is a celebration of life, memory and tradition. One of the most distinct features of this celebration is the Marigold Mile, the nickname for the thousands of marigolds that decorate historic structures throughout Old Town. You can see the marigolds throughout the celebrations, from October 24 to November 2.

Día de Muertos in Times Square in New York City. Joseph Perone/Shutterstock

7. New York City

One of the largest Día de Muertos festivities in the nation is the New York City Day of the Dead Festival in Staten Island. Two massive altars are created, including a communal one where guests can bring in photos and other offerings related to their deceased loved ones. The other giant ofrenda is dedicated to a specific Mexican region.

Mano a Mano, a local nonprofit celebrating Mexican culture, hosts other large, multi-day events around Manhattan. This year, there are events at the Hispanic Society Museum & Library, St Marks Church, Flatiron North Plaza and the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center. Check out the full calendar on Mano a Mano's website.

8. Austin, Texas

Austin also has a grand Día de Muertos event called the Viva La Vida Festival. This is put on by the Mexic-Arte Museum and typically draws thousands of attendees with a grand procession, an education pavilion with hands-on activities for all ages, artist booths and more. This year’s festival is on October 25 starting at noon with a Grand Procession with festivities running until 6pm.