City Sightseeing San Antonio Hop-On Hop-Off City Tour

Choose between the 24-hour or 48-hour bus ticket, both giving you access to 18 tour stops conveniently placed in San Antonio to show our passengers the city’s most wonderful sights! Hop-on at Stop 1, the Alamo, which is one of San Antonio’s most famous monuments. The Alamo honours those who lost their lives in the Battle of Alamo in 1836. From our open-top deck, passengers will have panoramic views of the monument, or you can hop-off and have a closer look! Another historic attraction along the tour is the Buckhorn Saloon and Museum, hop-off here to explore its array of Texan artefacts and exhibitions, from it’s weaponry used in battle to it’s preserved wildlife! Admire some of the city’s most iconic architectures as the tour takes you to the Hipolito F. Garcia Federal Building and the San Fernando Cathedral. The Cathedral was built in 1750 and is the ‘mother church’ of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, making it one of the city’s most popular and visited cathedrals. Don’t leave San Antonio without visiting the Riverwalk – one of the city’s most famous and beautiful sights! Hop-off at Stop 11 and discover the famous waterway, where you can even enjoy a trip on a water taxi to explore the amazing sights along the river, such as the Tower of Americas. As you travel through the city, don’t forget to take full advantage of the on-board audio commentary – filling you in on many interesting and fun facts! (Please note the commentary is only available in English) The tour stops along the route include: The Alamo Pearl Brewery San Antonio Museum of Art House VFW Post 76 Augie’s BBQ Restaurant Riverwalk Museum Reach Tobin Center The Scottish Rite Cathedral Hipolito F. Garcia Federal Building Buckhorn Saloon and Texas Ranger Museum Riverwalk/ River Cruise San Fernando Cathedral/Spanish Governor’s Palace Market Square/El Mercardo King William Historic District Villa Finale Visitor Center Yanaguana Garden Tower of the Americas/La Villita The Shops at the Rivercenter Mall