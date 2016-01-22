Welcome to San Antonio
The biggest surprise for visitors? The fact that two of the state's most popular destinations – the aforementioned Alamo and River Walk – are smack dab in the middle of downtown, surrounded by historical hotels, tourist attractions and souvenir shops. The rest of the city sprawls out beyond them, never impinging on the tourist trade.
Top experiences in San Antonio
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
San Antonio activities
San Antonio Grand Sightseeing Tour
You'll visit the Alamo - the most famous spot in Texas, where David Crockett, Colonel William Barrett Travis, Jim Bowie and 186 others died fighting for independence on March 6, 1836. You'll pass the Spanish Governor's Palace which has been labeled "the most beautiful building in San Antonio" by the National Geographic Society. The palace is furnished with antique pieces and artifacts from the early 1700's. Take a relaxing riverboat cruise down the beautiful Paseo Del Rio, shaded by towering cypresses, oaks and willows, and bordered by gardens of ornamental foliage. A visit to historic Market Square is a fun experience. From the famous 24-hour restaurant and bakery, Mi Tierra, to an outstanding art gallery and century-old pharmacy, this is a great place to shop for gifts or to just relax and enjoy a little people watching. Founded in 1720, Mission San Jose became the largest and best known of the Texas missions, with up to 300 inhabitants at one time. The mission is now fully restored and boasts several unique features including the famous "Rose Window". The Japanese Sunken Gardens feature winding pebble walkways, stone bridges, a waterfall and tranquil pools among lush gardens. Also enjoy a drive through beautiful Brackenridge Park and by the world-renowned San Antonio Zoo. Visit Mission Concepcion and be transported back in time to the era of Spanish conquest. Learn how the Spanish developed the mission system within the San Antonio area and Texas and how they and Native Americans lived and worked in the mission era.
San Antonio River Cruise, Tower of the Americas, Trolley Tour
Your two-day trolley pass makes exploring San Antonio on your own a breeze. Listen to live narration about the city's colorful history and top sights, hopping on and off at the stops as you wish (see Itinerary for a complete list of stops). At your leisure, see the famous Alamo — where Texas colonists fought bravely against Santa Anna's Mexican troops — and the San Fernando Cathedral, where some of those heroes are laid to rest. Explore the interactive exhibits at the Institute of Texan Cultures, and visit Mission Concepcion, the oldest unrestored stone church in America. Shop for Mexican wares at Market Square (El Mercado), and browse the crafts at the downtown arts community of La Villita. Your package also includes an open-air riverboat cruise along the San Antonio River with views of lush greenery and quaint cafes and boutiques. For spectacular city views, take advantage of your admission to the Tower of the Americas observation deck. Ride a glass elevator up 500 feet (152 meters) to the deck for sensational photo opportunities, and enjoy a thrilling tour of Texas at the tower's 4D theater ride.Upgrade with Double-Decker Bus Tour:See more of what makes San Antonio special by upgrading to include a 50-minute double-decker bus tour of the city and admission to two more museums. Take in panoramic views of the city from the upper deck of your comfortable bus as your guide tells you more about sights including The Alamo, La Villita and the movie palace called the Aztec Theatre. Pass the Mexican area of Market Square (El Mercado) and the lively shopping and dining area on the banks of the San Antonio River known as the San Antonio River Walk. Your upgrade also gives you access to the Battle for Texas: The Experience, a collection of over 250 artifacts, and the Texas Ranger Museum, an overview of the famous law enforcement agency featuring a recreation of old San Antonio.
City Sightseeing San Antonio Hop-On Hop-Off City Tour
Choose between the 24-hour or 48-hour bus ticket, both giving you access to 18 tour stops conveniently placed in San Antonio to show our passengers the city’s most wonderful sights! Hop-on at Stop 1, the Alamo, which is one of San Antonio’s most famous monuments. The Alamo honours those who lost their lives in the Battle of Alamo in 1836. From our open-top deck, passengers will have panoramic views of the monument, or you can hop-off and have a closer look! Another historic attraction along the tour is the Buckhorn Saloon and Museum, hop-off here to explore its array of Texan artefacts and exhibitions, from it’s weaponry used in battle to it’s preserved wildlife! Admire some of the city’s most iconic architectures as the tour takes you to the Hipolito F. Garcia Federal Building and the San Fernando Cathedral. The Cathedral was built in 1750 and is the ‘mother church’ of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, making it one of the city’s most popular and visited cathedrals. Don’t leave San Antonio without visiting the Riverwalk – one of the city’s most famous and beautiful sights! Hop-off at Stop 11 and discover the famous waterway, where you can even enjoy a trip on a water taxi to explore the amazing sights along the river, such as the Tower of Americas. As you travel through the city, don’t forget to take full advantage of the on-board audio commentary – filling you in on many interesting and fun facts! (Please note the commentary is only available in English) The tour stops along the route include: The Alamo Pearl Brewery San Antonio Museum of Art House VFW Post 76 Augie’s BBQ Restaurant Riverwalk Museum Reach Tobin Center The Scottish Rite Cathedral Hipolito F. Garcia Federal Building Buckhorn Saloon and Texas Ranger Museum Riverwalk/ River Cruise San Fernando Cathedral/Spanish Governor’s Palace Market Square/El Mercardo King William Historic District Villa Finale Visitor Center Yanaguana Garden Tower of the Americas/La Villita The Shops at the Rivercenter Mall
San Antonio River Walk Cruise and Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
The River Walk boat cruise is a leisurely way to learn about the rich history of the San Antonio River. Cruises are about 35 minutes long and cover 1.5 miles (2.4 km) of the San Antonio River Walk. The hop-on hop-off tour by double-decker bus starts at Alamo Plaza, from where you'll head north toward the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl Brewery Complex and much more.See the Itinerary section for a list of hop-on hop-off stops. You may get off at any of the stops to explore attractions independently; then just go back to where you were dropped off and wait for the next bus, which arrives every 20 minutes. Stops include the Empire Theater, San Fernando Cathedral, and King William Historic District.Before you begin your San Antonio combo sightseeing experience, you must exchange your voucher for tickets for the two tours at our easy to find Visitor Center next to The Alamo. Then enjoy this convenient way to enjoy the city from both land and water!
Historic San Antonio 2-Hour Segway Tour
Segway Nation's 2 hour Historic Downtown San Antonio Segway tour is offered once daily. This 2 hour San Antonio Segway tour is our most popular tour, and is designed to be fun, entertaining and informative. This tour explores many of San Antonio’s historic buildings, world famous landmarks, and gorgeous parks. Some of this tours highlights include gliding past the world famous Alamo • Tower of the Americas • HemisFair Park • Henry B Gonzales Convention Center • The Alamodome • Historic San Fernando Cathedral • The Bexar County Courthouse • El Mercado • Arts Village La Villita • This tour also includes plenty of time to ride and sightsee on your Segway, plus lots of fun facts and time for great photos. This tour sells out fast, so book now.
San Antonio River Walk and Tower of the Americas
Step aboard a River Walk boat cruise for an exciting and entertaining narrative of the rich history of the San Antonio River! Cruises are about 35 minutes long and cover one and a half miles of the beautiful San Antonio River Walk. In addition to your cruise, this package includes a hop-on hop-tour on a double-decker bus, as well as admission to the Tower of the Americas Space Needle, a 750-foot observation tower/restaurant located at HemisFair Park in the southeastern area of downtown. Take in the scenery and experience the thrilling 4D Theater Ride. The tower was designed by San Antonio architect O'Neil Ford and was built as the theme structure of the 1968 World's Fair, HemisFair '68. The Tower was the tallest observation tower in the United States from 1968 until 1996, when the Las Vegas Stratosphere Tower was completed. It is the tallest building in San Antonio, and the tallest building in Texas outside of Dallas or Houston. The Tower is located in the middle of HemisFair Park and has an observation deck that is accessible by elevator. In addition, there is also a lounge and revolving restaurant at the top of the tower that provides panoramic views of the city.