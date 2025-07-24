Think about your favorite bar you've ever visited. Maybe it's a vibey see-and-be-seen spot in a major city like New York or Tokyo. Or you like a no-frills, cash-only kind of watering hole where the tabletops are always a little sticky but the crowd is always a good time. Your favorite bar may be your favorite simply because it's closest to where you live.

Whatever your criteria, our staff have their own, too. These are the bars we adore most across the globe.

A bartender puts the finishing touches on a cocktail at DUKES Bar in London. Claude Okamoto, via DUKES Bar

1. DUKES Bar

London, UK

I love hotels. I love bars. I love hotel bars. And DUKES Bar London is the best of the best. Even while the hotel it's connected to is closed for renovations, lauded head bartender (since 2007) Alessandro Palazzi continues to mix deadly martinis, the signature cocktail of which he is a maestro. The whole production, from ordering to the final sip, exudes an inspiring mix of mastery, artistry and performance. It's simply perfect.

– Brekke Fletcher, Senior Director of Content

Left: Outside Le Système's front door in Montreal. Vincent Castonguay, via Le Système Right: Turntables at Le Système. Solène Broisin, via Le Système

2. Le Système

Montreal, Canada

Despite only having gone there once, Le Système is easily one of my most favorite bars I’ve ever visited. I love to dance, and this was one of the most fun nights out I’ve had. The DJs were incredible, everybody was moving, no one was on their phones, and the space was cute yet unpretentious. The atmosphere and the people inside were effortlessly cool.

– Rhia Hylton, Photo Editor

The Dying Cow in County Wicklow, Ireland. The Dying Cow

3. The Dying Cow

County Wicklow, Ireland

In a country of excellent pubs, the Dying Cow stands out. It's a tiny little snug space – basically a living room – with four taps. There’s a big outdoor area for the near-constant overspill from the bar. The barman stands and chats with you, the atmosphere is unmatched, and a pint of Guinness is still only a fiver.

– Amy Lynch, Destination Editor for the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia

4. Katzenjammers

London, UK

Katzenjammers is always a good laugh. A modern take on a Bavarian Bierkeller, there’s a lengthy drink list here, including a couple of alcohol-free beers. With German classics such as currywurst (vegan option available), pretzels and live brass bands, it’s a lively evening, that’s for sure.

– Zara Sekhavati, Destination Editor for the Middle East and Africa

Left: Line dancing at BOK Bar. Joana Moono, via BOK Bar Right: BOK Bar at sunset. Stephen Recchiaa, via BOK Bar

5. BOK Bar

Philadelphia, USA

Located on the top of an old vocational high school, BOK Bar offers the best views of the city. The drinks are fantastic, and they host incredible events like Salsa Sundays and Drag Queen nights throughout the week.

– Alicia Johnson, Destination Editor for South America and the Caribbean

Valentino Bar in Rovinj, Croatia. klevo/Shutterstock

6. Valentino Bar

Rovinj, Croatia

I've been to a lot of bars in a lot of countries. Probably the most fun ones are the ones I don't remember, but Valentino Bar in Croatia stands out. They put cushions on the rocks perched right over the water and serve champagne and negronis. The sunset here is unforgettable, but don't get too tipsy, or you might fall off.

– Caroline Trefler, Destination Editor for Eastern US and Canada

Left: INK 360's rooftop bar in Phu Quoc. Right: A signature cocktail at INK 360. InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort (2)

7. INK 360

Phu Quoc, Vietnam

On the 19th floor of the InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort is INK 360. I'm not a big drinker, but this bar is beyond amazing. Outside, you have a sweeping vantage point from the highest point on the island for Phu Quoc's legendary sunsets. Inside, the Ashley Sutton-designed space has a Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea vibe with gigantic intertwined octopus tentacles that spread across the interior. There's so much to look at while sipping fancy drinks.

– James Pham, Destination Editor for Southeast Asia

8. Mr Melo

New York City, USA

This is my favorite bar in my neighborhood of Williamsburg. It’s a vinyl listening bar with great music, cool and trendy vibes and fun cocktails (think feta brine martini and smoked eggplant margarita).

– Serina Patel, Sr Marketing Manager

Mussels at the aptly named Mussel Inn. Jane Dixon, via the Mussel Inn

9. The Mussel Inn

Golden Bay, New Zealand

In the middle of basically nowhere (it's a 15-minute drive from Tākaka, Golden Bay's main tiny township on the South Island), the Mussel Inn has got all the makings of a quintessentially Kiwi night out, including a menu featuring the classics (fresh steamed mussels and savory pies), live music, and beer and soda that's brewed on-site. Pick a spot at one of the big wooden tables. They're all communal, so you're about to meet your new best friends, and chances are, they're local.

– Jessica Lockhart, Destination Editor for Oceania

Left: Fear and Loathing cocktail at Drink Kong in Rome. Right: One of Drink Kong's cool and cozy booths. Drink Kong (2)

10. Drink Kong

Rome, Italy

I’m not usually a sucker for a trendy bar (the dive-ier the better, in my opinion), but the cocktail list and retro-yet-futuristic vibe at Drink Kong stopped me in my tracks. The place is decked in neon lights and moody, low-lit booths. Drinks are listed by spirits and flavor profiles like “elegant” and “uncharted” – still mysterious how they decide this to me, but very intriguing nonetheless. They also tell you which type of glass your drink will be served in, which highly influenced my choice (coupe supremacy). It’s definitely not your typical night out in Rome. Pair it with late-night bites at Zizzi Pizza across the street.

– Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

A bartender makes a zero-proof cocktail at No More Cafe. Front Page Photography, via No More Cafe

11. No More Cafe

New York City, USA

For a non-alcoholic cocktail bar, No More Cafe in NYC’s East Village serves up bespoke zero-proof cocktails, wine and beer, and fancy bites to go with. They also bottle their cocktails, so you can take one home with you. Check their Instagram for bingo, trivia, karaoke and live jazz nights.

– Deepa Lakshmin, Social Media Director

A cucumber margarita from Perro Salado in Newport, RI. Perro Salado

12. Perro Salado

Newport, Rhode Island, USA

I’ll always have a soft spot for Perro Salado in Newport, for their great music nights during the week and the spicy cucumber margaritas.

– Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

Left: A piña colada at Captain Dan's. Right: Views of Bed-Stuy from Captain Dan's. Captain Dan's Good Time Tavern (2)

13. Captain Dan's Good Time Tavern

New York City, USA

This Bed-Stuy bar is not inherently better than any other, but I love it all the same. It has been a pillar of my social life since moving to Brooklyn FOUR years ago. It is where I go for drinking a beer in the sun on their sidewalk seating after spending hours lying out in Herbert Von King Park. It was my go-to bar for first dates (never had a bad date there), and it is walking distance from my home. It feels uniquely neighborhood-y, which is extra special in a city where people often travel far for the next coolest and hottest spot. Their frozen cocktails are fantastic. The decor is corgi and parrot-forward. It is just weird and wonderful and holds a special place in my heart.

– Chamidae Ford, Digital Editor

Left: A lemony cocktail at Le Patio in Nice. Right: Le Patio's courtyard with citrus trees. Hôtel La Pérouse Nice (2)

14. Le Patio

Nice, France

I recently discovered Le Patio with a friend (okay, she discovered it, and I'm taking the credit). It's located in La Pérouse, a small boutique hotel just off the promenade, and is a bubble of calm compared to the crowded, hurriedly served spots along the beach. Think fruit-bearing orange trees, a wall of jasmine blossoms that perfume the air on one side with a pool on the other, with uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean. Fabulous cocktails (get the French Riviera) and exceptionally warm staff.

– Akanksha Singh, Destination Editor for Central Asia and the Indian Subcontinent

15. John Kavanagh “The Gravediggers”

Dublin, Ireland

Located just 15 minutes from Dublin city centre, this pub has been in the same family since 1833 and looks and feels like a traditional rural pub, despite its city location, with wood-panelling, stone slab floors and cozy snugs. It's built into one of the walls of Glasnevin Cemetery (close to the grave of Brendan Behan) and is an ideal pit stop after a tour of the cemetery or nearby Botanic Gardens. There's no music or television, but the pub serves excellent food (Irish tapas) and is renowned for pouring a perfect pint of Guinness. It's popular with locals, but tourists love it too. Even Anthony Bourdain said it was one of his top five places to drink in the world.

– Sasha Brady, Digital Editor

Grand Banks is docked on the Hudson River in Tribeca, NYC. Sergii Figurnyi/Shutterstock

16. Grand Banks

New York City, USA

Grand Banks is a sailboat docked in Tribeca that's been turned into an oyster bar. They have really delicious cocktails, and there’s a cool, relaxed vibe with beautiful views of Battery Park City. The best time to go is at sunset, with golden rays gleaming over the Hudson River.

– Matt Paco, Senior Producer

17. Dockside

Wilmington, North Carolina, USA

If your ideal bar situation is to just plop down and sit by the water and sip something delicious, Dockside is your girl. It's the sort of place where people come for bachelorette lunches or just bring their parents. Grab a seasonal cocktail; their lavender lemonade is magical for humid days (which, in Wilmington, is every single day). They also have shockingly good fries.

– Rachel Lewis, Senior Social Media Manager

Outsdie the Quays Bar in the Latin Quarter of Galway. gabriel12/Shutterstock

18. The Quays Bar

Galway, Ireland

Galway itself is absolutely magical, but this place in particular stood out on a recent trip. It's an unassuming Irish pub by day, dance-y bar by night. But the real special bit is the music hall hidden upstairs. Expect live bands playing rock, pop, blues and classics, dancing, lights – it's a whole vibe with the backdrop of an epic organ (not sure if it works, but it does look cool).

– Shalayne Pulia, Social Contributor Manager

19. The George

Dublin, Ireland

My wife and I spent five days in Dublin, and a visit to the George, one of Ireland's oldest gay bars, was high on our itinerary. After dropping our bags at our hotel, we walked right over for a mid-afternoon sip, and it was so nice to relax after a long flight, sip Heineken 0.0 and do some people-watching. The staff was friendly, the drinks were nice and cool, and there was plenty of seating.

– Rachel Lewis

20. Sophie’s

New York City, USA

Sophie’s is one of New York's great dive bars, and where my husband and I went after we got married. Order the pizza from Scarr's nearby!

– Pia Peterson Haggarty