Phu Quoc Island

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Fringed with white-sand beaches and with large tracts still cloaked in dense tropical jungle, Phu Quoc rapidly morphed from a sleepy island backwater to a must-visit beach escape for Western expats and sun-seeking tourists. Beyond the resorts lining Long Beach, rapid development beginning on the east coast and mega resorts in sight of Sao Beach, there's still ample room for exploration and escaping the sometimes littered waters. Dive the reefs, kayak in the bays, eat up the back-road kilometres on a motorbike or just lounge on the beach, followed by a massage and a fresh seafood dinner.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Bai Sao Beach, Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. .

    Sao Beach

    Phu Quoc Island

    With picture-perfect white sand, the delightful curve of beautiful Sao Beach bends out alongside a sea of mineral-water clarity just a few kilometres from…

  • View over Hon Thom Island coast from Phu Quoc cable car with a speed boat down on the sea and rainforest with som small hauses and the horizon in background.

    An Thoi Islands

    Phu Quoc Island

    Just off the southern tip of Phu Quoc, these 15 islands and islets are a paradise of white sand and blue waters. They can be visited by chartered boat for…

  • Kayaks and water bicycle on Long Beach.

    Long Beach

    Phu Quoc Island

    Long Beach is draped invitingly along the west coast from Duong Dong to An Thoi. Development concentrates in the north, near Duong Dong, where the…

  • PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - 2006/02/10: Fish Sauce Nưoc Mam Vats -Besides fishing, fish sauce - a popular form of seasoning in Southeast Asian food, is the other main source of income on Phu Quoc island. Giant vats of fish sauce, such as these, are used for fermentation before bottling.. (Photo by John S Lander/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Fish Sauce Factory

    Phu Quoc Island

    The distillery of Nuoc Mam Hung Thanh is the largest of Phu Quoc’s fish-sauce makers, a short walk from the market in Duong Dong. At first glance, the…

  • Jungle landscape with flowing water at deep tropical rain forest. National Park Phu Quoc Vietnam.

    Phu Quoc National Park

    Phu Quoc Island

    About 70% of Phu Quoc is forested and the trees and adjoining marine environment enjoy official protection. This is the last large stand of forest in the…

  • Tranh Waterfall (Suoi Tranh)

    Suoi Da Ban

    Phu Quoc Island

    Suoi Da Ban is a white-water creek tumbling across some attractive large granite boulders. There are deep pools and it’s nice enough for a dip. Bring…

  • Duong Dong

    Duong Dong

    Phu Quoc Island

    The island’s main town and chief fishing port on the west coast is a tangle of budget hotels catering to domestic tourists (although foreigners are…

  • Phu Quoc Prison

    Phu Quoc Prison

    Phu Quoc Island

    Not far from Sao Beach in the south of the island, Phu Quoc's notorious old prison, built by the French in the late 1940s, contains a small museum that…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Phu Quoc Island

Filter by interest:

Kem Beach is one of the island's prettiest - Phu Quoc - Vietnam © James Pham / Lonely Planet

Beaches

Copy My Trip: a Phu Quoc beach escape

Jul 19, 2024 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Phu Quoc Island with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Phu Quoc Island