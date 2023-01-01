With picture-perfect white sand, the delightful curve of beautiful Sao Beach bends out alongside a sea of mineral-water clarity just a few kilometres from An Thoi, the main shipping port at the southern tip of Phu Quoc Island. There are a couple of beachfront restaurants where you can settle into a deckchair (50,000d for nonguests), change into bathers (10,000d fee) or partake in water sports.

How to get to Sao Beach

Sao Beach is located on the south-eastern edge of Phu Quoc island. The easiest way to get around the island is by motorbike, either as a moto taxi or private hire. For short xe om runs, 20,000d should be sufficient. Otherwise figure on around 60,000d for about 5km. Agree on a price before setting off.

Motorbikes can be hired from most hotels and bungalows for around 120,000d (semi-automatic) to 150,000d (automatic) per day. Inspect cheaper bikes thoroughly before setting out.

Car taxis are also available, as is the Phu Quoc Bus Tour, a hop-on/hop-off shuttle that loops around island hotspots every 40m. Tickets for the latter can be purchased online.